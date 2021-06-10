Fran Drescher Wore Her Vest From The Nanny 28 Years Later

The flashy girl from Flushing is back and she’s as stylish as ever!
Fran Drescher channeled her iconic character from The Nanny during a recent photoshoot, pulling a memorable Moschino vest straight from her own closet.
The iconic show, which ran from 1993 to 1999, followed fashionista Fran Fine, who becomes a nanny for Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield’s three children after getting fired from her bridal boutique job.
In the new shoot, Fran donned the same colorful striped vest as her beloved character did during the show’s first season, 28 years ago.
“Did a shoot 4 @hbomax & @cancerschmancer 4 #thenanny & the Fran Jam Music Festival 6/20 at 6pm PT & 9pm ET so get ready to see a Gr8 show on Father’s Day eve,” Fran captioned the photo.
And Fran loved the throwback moment so much, she just had to share a second photo!
While the upcoming event isn’t quite the reunion fans have been hoping for, the Fran Jam Music Festival will be a virtual concert to benefit Fran’s Cancer Schmancer foundation.
Meanwhile, a reboot of the show is definitely still a possibility as well as a Broadway production that’s currently in the works.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.