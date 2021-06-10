Fran Drescher Wore Her Vest From The Nanny 28 Years Later

The flashy girl from Flushing is back and she’s as stylish as ever!


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Fran Drescher channeled her iconic character from The Nanny during a recent photoshoot, pulling a memorable Moschino vest straight from her own closet.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The iconic show, which ran from 1993 to 1999, followed fashionista Fran Fine, who becomes a nanny for Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield’s three children after getting fired from her bridal boutique job.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

In the new shoot, Fran donned the same colorful striped vest as her beloved character did during the show’s first season, 28 years ago.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“Did a shoot 4 @hbomax & @cancerschmancer 4 #thenanny & the Fran Jam Music Festival 6/20 at 6pm PT & 9pm ET so get ready to see a Gr8 show on Father’s Day eve,” Fran captioned the photo.

And Fran loved the throwback moment so much, she just had to share a second photo!

While the upcoming event isn’t quite the reunion fans have been hoping for, the Fran Jam Music Festival will be a virtual concert to benefit Fran’s Cancer Schmancer foundation.

Meanwhile, a reboot of the show is definitely still a possibility as well as a Broadway production that’s currently in the works.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“Peter [Marc Jacobson] came up with the brilliant idea that Fran and Max moved back to New York because he missed Broadway, and for lack of a better idea, Fran says, ‘Why don’t you do a show about us?’ And then [the] whole first season would be about him producing the show that’s actually on…Broadway,” Fran told E! News of a potential reboot plot.

