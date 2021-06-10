Fed balance sheet tops $8 trillion for first time

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet topped $8 trillion for the first time, weekly data published on Thursday by the central bank on its holdings showed.

The report also showed the Fed appears to have sold around $160 million of its corporate debt holdings since Monday (NASDAQ:), following the announcement it would unwind its nearly $14 billion corporate credit portfolio.

As a first step, the central bank began selling its stakes in 16 bond exchange-traded funds on Monday.

