Euro zone bond yields hover near six-week lows ahead of ECB meet

LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields were trading near their lowest levels since April on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are expected to signal they will keep the stimulus taps flowing.

While speculation has mounted this year on whether an expected global economic recovery could lead central banks worldwide to dial back on extraordinary monetary easing, ECB officials have played those prospects down recently.

As a result, euro zone government bond yields have dipped in the weeks leading up to today’s ECB meeting, partly reversing a sharp rise in the preceding months.

“Expectations for a tapering of PEPP purchases at the ECB meeting have reduced following recent comments from Council members that have played down this possibility,” said Mohammed Kazmi, a fixed income strategist at UBP.

He was referring to the Pandemic Emergency Purchasing Programme (PEPP), which saw the bloc’s central bank step up its bond purchases to unprecedented levels in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was a touch lower on the day at -0.252%, within touching distance of a six-week low of -0.268% hit on Wednesday.