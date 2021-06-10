Elon Musk declares crypto ‘space race’ with BitMEX has begun By Cointelegraph

DOGE vs BTC: Elon Musk declares crypto ‘space race’ with BitMEX has begun
A 21st-century space race appears to be brewing between Elon Musk and BitMEX, with both parties pledging to launch their respective crypto of choice to the literal moon first.
On June 4, the popular crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX announced it would be supporting space robotics firm, Astrobotic Technology, in the company’s mission to send its first commercial lander to the moon during Q4 2020.
