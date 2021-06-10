El Salvador Is Going Green For Mining Bitcoin By CoinQuora



© Reuters El Salvador Is Going Green For Mining Bitcoin



El Salvador announces that its mining initiative will be driven by renewable energy.

The country is using geothermal energy from its volcanoes to drive mine Bitcoin.

This makes it the first country to adopt Bitcoin and use renewable energy to mine it.

El Salvador continues to amaze the world with its impressive plans around Bitcoin. The President, Nayib Bukele said that Bitcoin mining in the country will be fully run on thermal energy.

Specifically, the country will use its volcanoes to power Bitcoin mining in the nation. In other words, it is using geothermal energy as a great eco-friendly alternative to power Bitcoin mining. This is spectacular news since Bitcoin mining is often criticized for its energy consumption.

In particular, tech stars like Elon Musk are against mining Bitcoin for this reason alone. El Salvador is going to show the world that mining Bitcoin and going g…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora