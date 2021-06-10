Edgewater Wireless to Add New Board Member

“We are pleased that Ralph Garcea has accepted our invitation to be nominated as a candidate for a Board position,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “As a well-regarded technology analyst with deep roots in growing technology companies, we believe his expertise and counsel will be invaluable for the company.”

With more than 22-years of experience in senior positions at major and boutique investment dealers in the US and Canada, Mr. Garcea was a top-ranked research analyst specializing in technology, gaming and industrial companies. Mr. Garcea is the managing partner and co-founder of Focus Merchant Group, a boutique advisory firm offering a full range of financial advisory services. He currently serves as a Director on the board of TSX-listed Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF).

OTTAWA, Ontario — Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. ( TSX.V: YFI ) ( OTCQB: KPIFF ), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce that Ralph Garcea has accepted the Company’s invitation to join its Board of Directors pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on June 16, 2021.

Spectrum Slicing

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. A recent Proof of Concept showed Spectrum Slicing delivering 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed1.

Investor Relations Engagement

Edgewater also announces that it has retained Venture North Capital Inc. (“Venture North”) for strategic marketing, investor relations and capital markets communications services. Venture North will arrange and attend meetings with professional investors, maintain ongoing contact and broaden relationships with the professional investment community on Edgewater’s behalf.

The Company and Venture North have entered into a consulting agreement for an initial term of three months, after which it will continue on a monthly basis until terminated by either party. In consideration of its services, the Company will pay Venture North CAD $6,500 per month (plus HST). This engagement is subject to TSX-V approval.

“Building on the success of our recent PoC, our team at Edgewater has been focused on commercial engagements with Tier 1 customers and building silicon partnerships to bring Spectrum Slicing to market. We’re positioning the company to execute on our growth strategy,” said Brian Imrie, Chair of Edgewater Wireless. “We are happy to have engaged with a seasoned investor relations group to tell our unique story to the market.”

About Edgewater Wireless

Edgewater Wireless ( www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.