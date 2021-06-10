Dutch tech investor Prosus sees jump in earnings share By Reuters

© Reuters.
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Prosus (OTC:) NV, the Dutch investor with a 28.9% share of Chinese software giant Tencent, said on Thursday it expected full-year earnings per share to have nearly doubled in the past year, after a strong performance during the coronavirus crisis.
In a trading statement published after the close of trading in Amsterdam, Prosus said it expected earnings per share for its financial year ended March 31 would increase by $2.16-$2.32 per share, from $2.35 in the same period a year earlier.
Prosus, which is majority-owned by Naspers of South Africa, is due to report full earnings on June 21.
