Home Business Dollar edges down after inflation data, ahead of FOMC

Dollar edges down after inflation data, ahead of FOMC

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

NEW YORK — The dollar index was down

slightly on Thursday after alternating between losses and gains

earlier in the session as investors digested elevated U.S.

inflation and European Central Bank commentary while eyeing the

U.S. Federal Reserve’s next meeting.

After adopting a wait-and-see attitude all week, sucking

volatility from the market and leaving major currencies mostly

range-bound, Thursday’s developments appeared to add little new

direction to currency markets.

Earlier in the day, the ECB raised its growth and inflation

views but promised to keep ample stimulus flowing, fearing that

a retreat now would accelerate a worrisome rise in borrowing

costs and choke off recovery.

Then in the United States, data showed that the number of

Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last

week to the lowest level in nearly 15 months, while consumer

prices increased further in May as the pandemic’s easing grip on

the economy continued to boost domestic demand.

While emerging market currencies such as the Turkish lira

showed more pronounced reactions, dollar traders were already

cautiously looking ahead to the U.S. Federal Open market

Committee (FOMC) policy meeting scheduled for next week.

“The dollar’s on the sidelines as it looks for the next key

event risk and that’s the FOMC meeting and the prospects the Fed

might begin the talk of tapering, which could provide support to

the dollar,” said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and

currency strategy at Amundi U.S.

Investors were closely watching U.S. consumer prices for any

signs that higher prices could last longer than expected,

potentially challenging the Fed’s insistence that inflation

pressures are transitory and that monetary stimulus should stay

in place for some time yet.

While Upadhyaya sees Thursday’s data supporting the U.S.

central bank’s stance, he said “a lot of people fearing they

could get chopped up in the price action might just want to

wait” before making big bets.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of major currencies, has fluctuated narrowly

around the psychologically important 90 level, and was last down

0.08% at 90.0670 The euro was last down 0.05% at

$1.2172.

“You have this tug between the two currencies, and it’s

creating a back and forth. That’s why you’re seeing a little bit

of a cap in terms of dollar weakness and euro strength,” said

Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank.

“The overall trend has been a bit of dollar weakness, not

just because of the robust growth in the U.S. There’s been

robust growth overall. A lot of economies have been recovering,”

he said. “When you have optimism in overall global growth,

typically that creates a risk on mentality that’s going to favor

other currencies over the dollar.”

Deutsche Bank’s Currency Volatility Index, was at

its lowest level since February 2020.

In crypto markets, bitcoin edged higher, last up

0.4% at $36,563. The best-known crypto currency has struggled

since reaching a record $64,895.22 in mid-April.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:10PM (1910 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 90.0670 90.1400 -0.08% 0.096% +90.3210 +89.9810

Euro/Dollar $1.2172 $1.2179 -0.05% -0.38% +$1.2194 +$1.2144

Dollar/Yen 109.4100 109.6300 -0.19% +5.90% +109.7900 +109.4150

Euro/Yen 133.18 133.53 -0.26% +4.93% +133.7500 +133.1200

Dollar/Swiss 0.8948 0.8960 -0.12% +1.15% +0.8991 +0.8942

Sterling/Dollar $1.4170 $1.4114 +0.39% +3.71% +$1.4173 +$1.4074

Dollar/Canadian 1.2090 1.2110 -0.15% -5.05% +1.2124 +1.2070

Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7731 +0.30% +0.80% +$0.7763 +$0.7719

Euro/Swiss 1.0892 1.0909 -0.16% +0.79% +1.0925 +1.0892

Euro/Sterling 0.8590 0.8625 -0.41% -3.88% +0.8642 +0.8590

NZ $0.7199 $0.7178 +0.30% +0.25% +$0.7212 +$0.7165

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.2710 8.2775 -0.09% -3.69% +8.3450 +8.2700

Euro/Norway 10.0707 10.0807 -0.10% -3.79% +10.1542 +10.0620

Dollar/Sweden 8.2479 8.2611 -0.21% +0.63% +8.2873 +8.2442

Euro/Sweden 10.0406 10.0614 -0.21% -0.36% +10.0801 +10.0408

(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London, Kevin

Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Gareth Jones,

Raissa Kasolowsky and Jonathan Oatis)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLES

©