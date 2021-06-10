Dollar edges down after inflation data, ahead of FOMC

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar index was down

slightly on Thursday after alternating between losses and gains

earlier in the session as investors digested elevated U.S.

inflation and European Central Bank commentary while eyeing the

U.S. Federal Reserve’s next meeting.

After adopting a wait-and-see attitude all week, sucking

volatility from the market and leaving major currencies mostly

range-bound, Thursday’s developments appeared to add little new

direction to currency markets.

Earlier in the day, the ECB raised its growth and inflation

views but promised to keep ample stimulus flowing, fearing that

a retreat now would accelerate a worrisome rise in borrowing

costs and choke off recovery.

Then in the United States, data showed that the number of

Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last

week to the lowest level in nearly 15 months, while consumer

prices increased further in May as the pandemic’s easing grip on

the economy continued to boost domestic demand.

While emerging market currencies such as the Turkish lira

showed more pronounced reactions, dollar traders were already

cautiously looking ahead to the U.S. Federal Open market

Committee (FOMC) policy meeting scheduled for next week.