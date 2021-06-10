Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.29% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.29%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.29% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:), which rose 1.70% or 8.6 points to trade at 515.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) added 1.19% or 1.4 points to end at 114.7 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 0.84% or 22.0 points to 2629.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.10% or 7.5 points to trade at 234.2 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 2.59% or 22.20 points to end at 835.40 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was down 1.77% or 9.4 points to 520.4.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 80 to 61 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 1.70% or 8.6 to 515.5.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.51% or 0.36 to $70.32 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.51% or 0.37 to hit $72.59 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.07% or 1.25 to trade at $1894.25 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.13% to 6.1128, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4368.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 90.150.