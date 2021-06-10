Cryptocurrencies Need More Regulation By CoinQuora

Senator Elizabeth Warren: Cryptocurrencies Need More Regulation
- Senator Elizabeth Warren said that cryptocurrencies need more regulation.
- She said it’s an environmental disaster
According to Elizabeth Warren, there was a hearing on digital currencies. She said it’s the first time that U.S. lawmakers put on trial in Senate CBDC Hearing.
Bloomberg TV said the hearing presented one of the sharpest criticisms of bitcoin from U.S. lawmakers to date. Warren then compared cryptos to wildcat notes issued in the past.
Bitcoin’s role in the ecosystem drew much of the attention. Not only in the community but also the Senate Banking Committee. During the hearing, Elizabeth Warren said that they had the chance to talk to some of the experts in the Banking industry.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren says cryptocurrencies need more regulation.
“What’s happening right now…it’s a Wild West out there,” she tells @TheStalwart https://t.co/hytD79iSTX
This article was first published on coinquora.com
