Critical to have direct line of communication with China: Pentagon chief By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a hearing on the Pentagon’s budget request to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that it was critical to have direct lines of communication with Chinese officials in case of an accident.
“I’m concerned about something that could happen that could spark a crisis and I think we need the ability to be able to talk with both our allies and partners but also our adversaries or potential adversaries,” Austin told lawmakers during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
“There needs to be a direct line of communication between the military and also between government officials as well,” he added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.