Chipmaker SiFive Is Said to Draw Intel Takeover Interest

Article content

(Bloomberg) — SiFive Inc., a startup that designs semiconductors, has received takeover interest from investor Intel Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Intel offered to acquire SiFive for more than $2 billion, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The San Mateo, California-based company has been in talks with potential advisers on how to handle the takeover interest, the people added.

The company has received takeover offers from multiple parties other than Intel, one of the people said. It has also fielded offers for an investment, which could be a preferable route, the person added.

Discussions are early, there’s no guarantee any deal will be reached, and SiFive may choose to remain independent.

SiFive was last valued at around $500 million when it raised funds in 2020, according to data provider PitchBook.

A representative for Intel declined to comment. A representative for SiFive didn’t respond to requests for comment.

ARM Rival

SiFive is a designer of chips that are based on the RISC-V architecture, an attempt to bring open-source standards to semiconductor design making it cheaper and accessible to customers.