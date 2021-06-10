Chinese Lawmakers Pass Bill Intended to Fight U.S. Sanctions By Bloomberg



Chinese Lawmakers Pass Bill Intended to Fight U.S. Sanctions



(Bloomberg) — Top Chinese lawmakers approved legislation aimed at giving the country more tools to hit back against the U.S. in their intensifying rivalry.

The legislation was approved Thursday by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, state broadcaster China Central Television said.

China is intent on finding new ways to fire back at the U.S. and other Western countries amid tensions over a range of issues. Li Zhanshu, chairman of China’s top legislative body, said in a March report the nation would “upgrade our legal toolkit for meeting challenges and guarding against risks in order to oppose foreign sanctions, interference and long-arm jurisdiction.”