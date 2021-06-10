Chinese Lawmakers Pass Bill Intended to Fight U.S. Sanctions By Bloomberg

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Chinese Lawmakers Pass Bill Intended to Fight U.S. Sanctions

(Bloomberg) — Top Chinese lawmakers approved legislation aimed at giving the country more tools to hit back against the U.S. in their intensifying rivalry.

The legislation was approved Thursday by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, state broadcaster China Central Television said.

China is intent on finding new ways to fire back at the U.S. and other Western countries amid tensions over a range of issues. Li Zhanshu, chairman of China’s top legislative body, said in a March report the nation would “upgrade our legal toolkit for meeting challenges and guarding against risks in order to oppose foreign sanctions, interference and long-arm jurisdiction.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR