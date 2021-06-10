Chinese companies free to choose listing venues, but must obey laws – regulator

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s top securities regulator said on Thursday that Chinese companies are free to choose their listing locations but they must abide by local laws and regulations.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), also called for closer cooperation among global watchdogs on law enforcement.

“Some companies want to list overseas, and some overseas-listed companies are willing to come home. This is natural phenomenon, and we’re generally supportive to both,” Yi told a financial forum in Shanghai.

“Wherever companies list, they must … respect the law, and respect investors.”

A growing number of U.S.-listed Chinese companies are conducting secondary listings in Hong Kong, as U.S. regulators threaten to remove them from American exchanges unless they meet U.S. auditing requirements in three years.

Meanwhile, some cases of fraud by Chinese companies had dented investor confidence in U.S.-listed Chinese firms.

“Global regulatory bodies need to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement … and join forces in cracking down on illegal behaviors,” Yi said.

He brushed aside concern that China was tightening domestic initial public offerings (IPOs).