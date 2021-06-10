China’s economy to maintain medium to high rate of growth – c.bank official

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s economy will maintain a medium to high rate of growth for a relatively long period of time, the deputy governor of China’s central bank said on Thursday.

But with significant room for growth in per-capita energy demand, the pressure to reduce carbon emissions will grow in the future, Liu Guiping said in a speech to a financial forum.

It will be difficult for carbon emissions to drop sharply after reaching a peak, there may be a plateau period after a peak is reached, he said. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)