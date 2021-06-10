China stocks end higher as inflation fears ease

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks ended higher on Thursday, as regulators played down inflation worries and as Sino-U.S. talks helped underpin sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7%, to 5,271.47, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%to 3,610.86.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 2.4%, while Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index added 1.6%.

** China’s central bank governor said inflation is “basically under control,” and monetary policy would be kept steady, in comments a day after concerns over inflationary pressures were fanned by data showing the fastest rise in factory-gate prices in 12 years.

** Analysts said the market would be stable as a whole as Beijing vowed policy stability.

** Small- and medium-cap sectors performed well, as market participants favor growth stocks due to relatively friendly liquidity conditions at home and continued loose liquidity abroad, Vanho Securities said in a report.

** A strong yuan also helps bring more foreign inflows to the country’s equities market, the brokerage added.

** Investors on Thursday purchased 9.5 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.