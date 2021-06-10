China Expands Bitcoin Mining Ban By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. China Expands Bitcoin Mining Ban
  • China is expanding its mining ban to more provinces
  • Qinghai and Xinjiang are the latest provinces to ban Bitcoin mining
  • The ban has caused Bitcoin’s hash rate to fall drastically

China is expanding its Bitcoin mining ban. Two Chinese provinces, Qinghai and Xinjiang, have taken steps towards curtailing Bitcoin mining.

Miners in Qinghai reported that they were ordered not to start any new mining projects while all existing mining projects have been stopped. In addition, the province will investigate and punish illegal miners posing as data centers. Qinghai authorities also intend to monitor the situation to ensure continued compliance.

Also, miners in Xinjiang’s Zhundong Economic-Technological Development Park were forced to stop mining. The ban has already caused the BTC hash rate to drop drastically.

