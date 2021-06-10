China c.bank chief says inflation under control, vows ‘normal’ monetary policy

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s central bank governor said inflation is “basically under control,” and monetary policy would be kept steady, in comments a day after concerns over inflationary pressures were fanned by data showing the fastest rise in factory-gate prices in 12 years.

“We must adhere to policy stability as a priority, and stick to implementing normal monetary policy,” Yi Gang told a financial forum in Shanghai on Thursday, forecasting this year’s inflation at below 2%.

“Keeping interest rates at a proper level is conducive to the stable and healthy development of the markets,” the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) governor said.

Yi said that China’s interest rates, though higher than major economies, are still relatively low among developing and emerging economies.

Yi also reiterated that the central bank will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable, while vowing to further improve China’s exchange rate mechanism.

China has taken a series of measures recently to rein in rapid rise in the yuan, which hit a three-year high against the dollar on the back of China’s robust economic recovery and attractive yields.

INFLATION

Data released on Wednesday showed China’s May factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years due to surging commodity prices.