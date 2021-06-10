Bullish Bitcoin newsflow gives bulls a boost ahead of Friday’s $565M options expiry By Cointelegraph

Bullish Bitcoin newsflow gives bulls a boost ahead of Friday’s $565M options expiry
On Friday, June 11, a total of $565 million in (BTC) options are set to expire. This is significant because the last couple of weeks have been a massive deception for bulls. After all, the price was struggling to sustain the $33,000 support.
However, an unexpected bullish turn of events led to an 18.5% hike from the $31,000 low on June 8 to $38,491 today. This strong move saved the bulls because any level below $34,000 would have wiped 98% of the current call (buy) options.
