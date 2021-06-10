Bristol Up As New Therapy’s Phase-3 Trial In Lymphoma Is Positive By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:) shares were up more than 3% Friday as the company’s phase-3 trial of a therapy to treat lymphoma revealed positive results.

Bristol Myers said it’s the first time a treatment beyond chemotherapy and stem cell transplant has demonstrated a benefit in relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant is considered a gold standard treatment for these patients.

Breyanzi, a cell therapy, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The company will complete an evaluation of the data and share the results with the health authorities as well as at an upcoming medical conference.