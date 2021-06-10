Boeing Rises On Report Of United Airlines Order   By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Boeing (NYSE:) shares were up more than 1% Friday following a Reuters (TSX:) report that said the manufacturer will get a part of the multi-billion order for single aisle jets United Airlines (NASDAQ:) plans to place.

The report said the order for 200 planes will be split between Boeing and its arch rival Airbus (PA:).

If confirmed, the deal could include over 100 of Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 and several dozen larger Airbus A321neo jets, the report said.

Tuesday, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) said it had placed with Boeing an order for 34 planes from its 737 MAX catalog.

With new orders and more to come, Boeing has for now put behind its troubles with the 737 MAX series.

An electrical issue had kept some 100 units of the plane grounded for an extended period. Boeing secured regulatory approval less than a month ago for its clients to fly them again.