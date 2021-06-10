BlackRock’s Fink says has no plans to leave, but firm in “good hands” By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo



NEW YORK (Reuters) – BlackRock Inc (NYSE:)’s chief executive Larry Fink told investors at the asset manager’s investor day on Thursday that he has no plans to leave the firm anytime soon, but is confident that when he does it will be “in good hands.”

Fink, who is chairman and chief executive, founded BlackRock in 1988 along with seven partners, according to the firm’s website https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/about-us/leadership/larry-fink.

BlackRock executives also detailed during the presentation the firm’s push into private market investments, which recorded 18% revenue growth for the company last year.