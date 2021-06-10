Bitcoin miner Poolin immortalizes El Salvador’s BTC adoption on the blockchain By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
As is par for the course for (BTC), El Salvador becoming the first nation-state to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender is now immortalized on the blockchain.

Data from blockchain explorer service Blockchair shows block 686,938 bearing the message “asamblea aprueba la ley bitcoin” — meaning “assembly approves Bitcoin law” — which is the front-page headline carried by El Salvadoran daily Diario El Salvador on Wednesday.