Biogen Announces Investor Day on September 21, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today that it will hold an Investor Day focused on its broad pipeline across neuroscience and related therapeutic adjacencies. The event will be webcast live on September 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Further details will follow. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of Biogen’s website at invest o rs.biogen.com . Following the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available at the same URL.

About Biogen

At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world’s first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com . To learn more, please visit www.biog e n.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Contact:

Karen Jewell

Investor Relations

Biogen

781-464-2442