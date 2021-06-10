Billionaire’s Altice group buys 12% BT stake but has no bid plans

Article content

LONDON/PARIS — Telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi has bought a 12.1% stake worth about 2.2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) in Britain’s BT Group, becoming its largest shareholder.

Drahi’s Next Alt announced the holding in a statement on Thursday which drove BT’s shares to a 17-month high. They were trading up 3% at 189 pence at 0910 GMT.

Next Alt, whose Altice France owns SFR, the second largest telecoms operator in France behind Orange, said it had no intention of making a takeover offer for BT.

The British company said it noted Altice’s statement of support for its management and strategy.

“Altice holds the board and management team of BT in high regard and is supportive of their strategy,” Altice UK, a company formed for the purpose of holding the BT stake, said.

The stake puts Altice ahead of Deutsche Telekom, which owned 12.06% of BT based on recent filings, Refinitiv data shows.

“Altice UK has informed the BT board that it does not intend to make a takeover offer for BT,” it added.

BT, Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile operator, is recasting itself as the British national champion to upgrade the country’s broadband network.

It plans to extend fiber broadband to 25 million homes and businesses by 2026, and it is seeking a partner to help fund the work.