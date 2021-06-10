Home Business Auto, oil firms weigh on European shares ahead of ECB By Reuters

Auto, oil firms weigh on European shares ahead of ECB By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European stocks inched lower on Thursday as energy and automakers’ shares slipped, with investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

The pan-European index slipped 0.1% by 0713 GMT, snapping a four-day winning streak. Automakers slid nearly 1%, while oil and gas sector shed 0.9%.

Euro zone stocks fell 0.2%, ahead of the ECB policy decision and its projections for economic growth and inflation. The statement is due at 1145 GMT.

UK’s got a boost from a 2.2% jump in BT Group (LON:) after U.S. firm Altice Group said it had taken a 12.1% stake in Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile operator. ()

French digital music company Believe, which helps to distribute music via deals with platforms such as Spotify (NYSE:) and Apple (NASDAQ:) Music, dropped 10.2% in its stock market debut.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©