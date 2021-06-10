Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.44% By Investing.com



Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.44%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.44% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Iress Ltd (ASX:), which rose 16.80% or 1.84 points to trade at 12.79 at the close. Meanwhile, Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) added 5.18% or 0.100 points to end at 2.030 and Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) was up 3.85% or 0.24 points to 6.48 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were NRW Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.40% or 0.06 points to trade at 1.56 at the close. A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.33% or 0.19 points to end at 5.51 and Oil Search Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.33% or 0.140 points to 4.070.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 718 to 628 and 406 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.40% to 12.951.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.71% or 13.55 to $1881.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.41% or 0.29 to hit $69.67 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.43% or 0.31 to trade at $71.91 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.02% to 0.7731, while AUD/JPY fell 0.06% to 84.67.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 90.255.