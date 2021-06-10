Asian shares in tight range ahead of U.S. CPI, ECB meeting

Article content

SYDNEY — Asian shares edged higher but held their recent trading range on Thursday as investors focussed on U.S. inflation data and the risk of an upside surprise that could prompt the Federal Reserve to start tapering its massive stimulus.

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.52% and German DAX futures rose 0.1%, as did London’s FTSE futures. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.32%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained to 703.7 points, but stayed in the 698-712 points range it has traded in since late May.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3% while Australia’s benchmark index finished 0.6% higher. Chinese shares gained with the blue-chip index up 0.6%

Overnight, fixed income markets were the big movers, with some analysts pointing to a setback to more U.S. stimulus efforts, while others suggested a likely clearing out of short positions in U.S. government bonds ahead of the May CPI.

Short positions in Treasuries were the highest since 2018, according to JP Morgan positioning data last week.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes slipped to 1.4891% from 1.528% late on Tuesday. A fall below 1.47% would take yields to the lowest since March 4.