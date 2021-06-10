Asian currencies inch higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

Article content

Asia’s emerging market currencies crawled higher on

Thursday as investors awaited a crucial U.S. inflation report due later in the

day that could provide a clearer signal on when the Federal Reserve may begin

discussing tapering its monetary stimulus.

The Taiwan dollar led gains with a 0.3% climb, while most others

were trading roughly flat. The Indonesian rupiah, one of emerging

markets’ highest-yielding currencies, firmed around 0.1%.

Traders have adopted a cautious approach while dealing with Asia’s

risk-sensitive currencies ahead of the inflation report, given the pace of the

U.S. economic recovery and vaccination campaign, prompting some to question

whether the Fed should begin discussing early tapering as price pressures

emerge.

U.S. 10-year Treasuries yields, which have helped prop up the

dollar in recent months, were at 1.4789% in late Asian trade, while a further

retreat below 1.47% could take yields to the lowest since March 4.

Asia’s emerging stocks markets also rose on Thursday, with Taiwan’s

benchmark up 1.1%, while Indonesian equities were the only other

to cross gains of more than half a percent.

“Today’s CPI numbers could prove scorching,” Eugene Leo, a rates strategist