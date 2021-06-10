Arrington Capital to back Algorand projects with $100M growth fund By Cointelegraph

Arrington Capital to back Algorand projects with $100M growth fund
Support for the Algorand ecosystem appears to be growing, with digital asset manager Arrington Capital earmarking $100 million for projects building on the smart-contract platform.
The massive Arrington Algorand Growth Fund, or AAGF, has been designed to accelerate additional development across all facets of the smart contract platform, the company announced Thursday. This includes applications spanning the DeFi, traditional finance, public sector and NFT marketplaces.
