Ariana Grande Might Drop A Cosmetics Line, Take My Cash

And now she might launch a cosmetics empire?
Trendmood, a beauty news Instagram account, broke the story: Ariana Grande has filed a trademark for a line of makeup, skin, and hair products.
According to Trendmood, Ariana’s trademark includes “products like skincare, body care mousse, mists, soufflés, perfumes, shower gels, bath gels, and more.”
Look, we can’t have her ponytail.
But at least we will soon shine like Ariana, right? I need that skincare routine, stat.
What products are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!