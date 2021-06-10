Ariana Grande Might Drop A Cosmetics Line, Take My Cash

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And now she might launch a cosmetics empire?

Trendmood, a beauty news Instagram account, broke the story: Ariana Grande has filed a trademark for a line of makeup, skin, and hair products.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

According to Trendmood, Ariana’s trademark includes “products like skincare, body care mousse, mists, soufflés, perfumes, shower gels, bath gels, and more.”

Look, we can’t have her ponytail.


The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC / Via giphy.com

But at least we will soon shine like Ariana, right? I need that skincare routine, stat.

What products are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments.

