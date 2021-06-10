America Took $4 Billion in Bitcoin Profits in 2020 By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. America Took $4 Billion in Bitcoin Profits in 2020
  • The USA took over $4.1 billion in profits in 2020.
  • Next in line is China with over $1.1 billion in Bitcoin profits.
  • High employment rates led to Americans adopting crypto trading.

The United States of America made the most profits from Bitcoin in 2020. Specifically, the profits amount to up to $4.1 billion. In comparison, China came in second place with $1.1 billion in Bitcoin profits in 2020.

It seems that while the pandemic hit Americans the hardest, so did the Bitcoin mania. Apparently, the combination of rising unemployment rates along with being forced into a lockdown for months led to

Additionally, the stock exchange was having a hard time with the pandemic as well. Moreover, the Game Stop incident got many traders to question the credibility of the stock exchange. Therefore, many traders turned their interest from traditional investment alternatives to try their hand at

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR