Amazon likely to see $425 million EU privacy fine

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) is likely to face a fine of more than $425 million under the European Union’s privacy law, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-faces-possible-425-million-eu-privacy-fine-11623332987?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company was not immediately available for a comment.
