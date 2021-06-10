Alleged $3.6B crypto Ponzi’s ‘victims’ still believe the exchange is legit By Cointelegraph

Alleged $3.6B crypto Ponzi’s ‘victims’ still believe the exchange is legit
Victims of an alleged $3.6 billion crypto Ponzi scheme in South Korea are reportedly hampering the progress of a police investigation and a joint lawsuit — as they still believe in the project and hold out hopes of getting a return on their investments.
On June 4, Korean law firm Daegon reportedly filed a joint complaint against V Global, its CEO, and three executives on behalf of 130 investors and the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency.
