A Crypto Space Race Has Begun By CoinQuora

Elon Musk: A Crypto Space Race Has Begun
- Elon Musk declared that a new space race has begun against BitMEX
- Can BitMEX and beat Elon Musk and Dogecoin for the race to the moon?
Referencing to Crypto exchange BitMEX about sending bitcoin to the moon in its Q4, Elon Musk replied that a new space race has begun.
A new space race has begun!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021
Last week, BitMEX CEO Alex Höptner said that for all the talk of bitcoin going to the moon, they would do it. This was a response to Elon Musk sending Dogecoin to the moon. However, he noted that they have nothing against Dog Money. But they believed it is only right…
