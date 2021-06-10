25 Acting Duos With Best Chemistry Who Had Never Met

“I believe that we can be extraordinary together rather than ordinary apart.”
A while back, we asked the BuzzFeed Community which TV actors have the best chemistry. There were so many great responses, and a lot of them included actors who met for the first time on their shows. So, here are some of the best acting duos whose chemistry is so incredible, it’s shocking they didn’t know each other before:
1.
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as Eve and Villanelle on Killing Eve.
5.
Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge as Fitz and Simmons on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
6.
Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen as Will and Hannibal on Hannibal.
7.
Zach Braff and Donald Faison as J.D. and Turk on Scrubs.
10.
Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams as April and Jackson on Grey’s Anatomy.
12.
Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson as Jess and Nick on New Girl.
16.
Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez as Gus and Shawn on Psych.
17.
Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper as Eleanor and Chidi on The Good Place.
18.
Jennifer Morrison and Colin O’Donoghue as Emma and Hook on Once Upon a Time.
19.
Melissa Benoist and Katie McGrath as Kara and Lena on Supergirl.
20.
Donald Glover and Danny Pudi as Troy and Abed on Community.
21.
Amy Poehler and Adam Scott as Leslie and Ben on Parks and Rec.
22.
Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards as Oliver and Felicity on Arrow.
25.
And finally, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean on Supernatural.
We can’t fit everyone into one post, so which other TV actors who had never met before but have amazing chemistry do you love?
