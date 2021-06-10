1inch releases composable Limit Order Protocol By Cointelegraph



1inch releases composable Limit Order Protocol



Today, decentralized exchange and liquidity aggregator 1inch announce the launch of the 1inch Limit Order Protocol. The new feature boasts 5 different security audits, and will enable users to buy or sell assets at specific price targets on , BSC, and Polygon. The new feature will also be able to interact with smart contract logic, and be able to execute orders based on oracle data.

Limit orders were previously available to the DeFi ecosystem through a variety of protocols including Gelato and 0x, the latter which 1inch utilized. However, the team claims this new protocol will be more gas-efficient and secure in that it does not require admin keys, and that the protocol will add additional value to the ecosystem via composability with other protocols, such as Uniswap v3.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph