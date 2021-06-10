19 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — June 3

Alicia Keys looking back on the 20th anniversary of her debut album kicks off this week’s #TBT.
1.
Alicia Keys celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, by sharing this clip from her episode of MTV’s Diary that documented her Grammy wins for it and feelings at the time:
2.
Paul Bettany celebrated his son Stellan’s high school graduation by sharing this photo of himself holding him as an infant in 2003:
3.
Zoe Saldana posted this photo taken during a test shoot for Guardians of the Galaxy:
4.
Cynthia Nixon celebrated the 23rd anniversary of Sex and the City by posting this photo of her alongside, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis at the premiere for it in 1998 — as well a posting a screenshot of the very first scene Miranda appeared in:
5.
Mark Wahlberg remembered his late mother by sharing this photo of the two of them in the early ’90s:
6.
Iman remembered her late husband David Bowie on what would’ve been their 29th wedding anniversary:
7.
Mariah Carey squashed rumors that she and Jay-Z were fighting by posting this music video clip from their 1999 collab, “Heartbreaker”:
9.
Hillary Clinton posted this photo of herself taken for Vogue in 1998:
10.
Tracee Ellis Ross shared this photo of herself going country in the early ’90s:
11.
In honor of photographer Arthur Elgort 81st birthday, Demi Moore posted this photo he took of herself holding Rumor Willis in the early ’90s:
12.
Chelsea Peretti gave us a Brooklyn Nine-Nine throwback by sharing this photo of herself alongside Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero:
13.
Paris Hilton posted this 2000s #TBT pic of herself in celebration of summer time coming soon:
14.
In honor of Natalie Portman’s 40th birthday, Kat Dennings shared this screenshot from an interview she and Natalie did at San Diego Comic-Con 2010 to promote their then-upcoming film, Thor:
15.
Kylie Minogue posted this photo taken in Havana, Cuba, during the filming of the music video for her 2018 single, “Stop Me from Falling”:
16.
Mark Ruffalo celebrated the premiere of Loki by sharing this photo of himself and Tom Hiddleston promoting Avengers in Moscow in 2012:
17.
In honor of World Oceans Day, Victoria Beckham posted this pic from when the Spice Girls did a Baywatch-themed photo shoot in the ’90s:
18.
Zach Braff announced the release of the latest episode of his and Donald Faison’s podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends, by posting this photo of the two of them in NYC in the 2000s:
19.
And finally, in honor of Sasha Obama’s 20th birthday, Barack Obama shared this sweet photo of himself carrying her:
