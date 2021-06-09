Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan firmed against the

dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market’s focus

locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the

Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus.

Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4

per dollar level, with many investors taking a “wait-and-see”

approach ahead of Thursday’s U.S. inflation data and European

Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while

trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at

midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909.

The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data

showing China’s factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual

pace in over 12 years in May.

“The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge

in commodity prices as well as PPI,” said Ken Cheung, chief

Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.