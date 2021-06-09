Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan firmed against the

dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market’s focus

locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the

Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus.

Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4

per dollar level, with many investors taking a “wait-and-see”

approach ahead of Thursday’s U.S. inflation data and European

Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while

trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at

midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909.

The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data

showing China’s factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual

pace in over 12 years in May.

“The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge

in commodity prices as well as PPI,” said Ken Cheung, chief

Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

“After all, it appears that the pass-through of surging PPI

to CPI inflation was rather mild and gradual … Domestically,

the PBOC should have no urgency to tighten its rate hike cycle

for now, given still benign CPI inflation below the annual

target of around 3%.”

Elsewhere, head of Russia’s financial market lobby group

said this week that Russia could issue OFZ government bonds

denominated in Chinese yuan within two years.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.085

from the previous close of 90.127, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.3942 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3956 6.3909 -0.07%

Spot yuan 6.3949 6.401 0.10%

Divergence from -0.01%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.09%

Spot change since 2005 29.42%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.71 97.82 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.085 90.127 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3942 0.01%

*

Offshore 6.551 -2.37%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

