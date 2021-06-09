XRP Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $0.89301 by 11:51 (15:51 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $40.81501B, or 2.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.83149 to $0.89301 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.84%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.07642B or 3.14% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7858 to $1.0773 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 72.86% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,416.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 14.80% on the day.

was trading at $2,568.96 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.10%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $682.47702B or 42.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $298.57322B or 18.68% of the total cryptocurrency market value.