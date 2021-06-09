With 3 Bitcoin you can become a resident of El Salvador By BTC Peers

© Reuters. With 3 Bitcoin you can become a resident of El Salvador
El Salvador has dominated the crypto news space for the past few days following an announcement by President Nayib Bukele last week that he was pushing a bill to recognize as legal tender in his country.
In his latest pro-Bitcoin stance, Bukele said he wants to help entrepreneurs relocate to El Salvador with Bitcoin-free capital gains tax. What started with a single tweet on Monday has developed into something rather interesting.
Bukele said on Monday that his government would “help” foreign workers settle, suggesting that those wishing to travel and work in the country will get official support and zero capital gains tax.
We’ll help with this…
