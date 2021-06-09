Which Recent Internet IPO is a Better Buy? By StockNews



SimilarWeb vs. ZipRecruiter: Which Recent Internet IPO is a Better Buy?



A rapid industrial and societal digital transformation has helped many internet stocks hit new highs and expanded internet companies’ market reach during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising demand for online platforms as people stick with pandemic-driven connectivity trends we think positions new market entrants in the online space—ZipRecruiter (ZIP) and Similarweb (NYSE:)—well for a decent upside. So, let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) is an online employment marketplace. The company provides recruiting, job posting, online interviews, candidate screening, application updates and job alerts services.

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) is an Israel-based company that provides website traffic solutions through AI (artificial intelligence)-driven data analytics worldwide. The company also offers an investor intelligence solution that allows users to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence.

The accelerated pace of digital transformation in almost all industries has benefited internet-based platforms among other technology companies amid the pandemic. Investor optimism around internet stocks is evident in Invesco ETF’s (PNQI) 41.8% returns over the past year versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 30.7% gains.

