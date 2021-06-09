Which Cannabis Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:) and Neptune Wellness (NEPT) are two small cap cannabis companies that have seen their share prices rally in the past month. Many believe that this positive momentum can continue, which is why today we’re going to analyze these two companies to see which is a better buy now.In the last two years, Canadian cannabis stocks have trailed the broader markets by a significant margin. These “north of the border” pot stocks were impacted by lower-than-expected demand, resulting in oversupply, high inventory levels, low profit margins and billion-dollar write-downs. A thriving black market did not help either which exacerbated the sell-off.

However, in the past month, Canadian marijuana stocks have been rebounding. This is a result from many producers streamlining operations, reducing output and cutting losses to drive profit margins higher.

Here, we take a look at two small cap pot stocks which are Sundial Growers (SNDL) and Neptune Wellness (NEPT) to see which is a better investment today.

