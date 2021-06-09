Wall Street set to inch higher, ‘meme’ stocks extend rally

Article content

U.S. stock indexes were set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, although a lack of clear catalysts kept trading slow, with investors awaiting fresh cues from inflation data this week and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

Buying into so-called “meme stocks” by small-time retail investors continued, with the new social media favorite Clover Health surging 21.4% in premarket trade after jumping 85% to a record high on Tuesday.

GameStop – the company most closely associated with the retail rally this year – rose 1% ahead of its quarterly results, due after the bell.

“It is going to be consistent and the participation is good, but there remains a risk of high speculation and market manipulation within these meme stocks,” said Rob Sechan, managing partner and co-founder of NewEdge Wealth.

Major bank stocks including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley fell between 0.2 and 0.7% as U.S. Treasury yields hit a more than one-month low.

Small gains in heavyweight technology stocks, particularly the FAANG group of firms, were set to give the Nasdaq a slight boost.

But Wall Street indexes have moved little this week amid a dearth of cues, with most investors sticking to the sidelines ahead of key inflation data on Thursday.