VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Article content

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (“VBI” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

The total number of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) represented by shareholders (“Shareholders”) present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting was an aggregate of 162,568,059 Common Shares, representing 63.99% of VBI’s issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date for the Meeting, April 16, 2021.

The voting results with respect to each of the following seven director nominees, as described in the Company’s proxy statement dated April 26, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”), all of whom previously served as directors of the Company, were as follows: