UK’s Frost says no breakthroughs in EU talks over Northern Ireland By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost said there were no breakthroughs but no breakdowns in talks with his European Union counterpart over the operation of the Northern Irish protocol, urging swift progress to end disruption in Northern Ireland.
“We had some pretty frank and honest discussions… There weren’t any breakthroughs. There aren’t any breakdowns either and we are going to carry on talking,” Frost told broadcasters after talks with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.
“What we now need to do is very urgently find some solutions.”
