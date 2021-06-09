U.S. SEC chair signals sweeping review of exchange, broker rules

Article content

WASHINGTON — Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. markets watchdog, has asked his staff to recommend rules for ensuring fair competition between exchanges and brokers, signaling a potentially major shake-up for the U.S. equities markets.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules would address “payment-for-order-flow,” “best execution” and the “national best bid and offer,” among other structural issues, he told a virtual conference on financial technology and global markets at Piper Sandler on Wednesday.

The aim was to make markets as efficient as possible, Gensler said.

Payment-for-order flow, whereby wholesale market makers pay broker-dealers to send them client orders which they execute on their own trading platform or a third-party platform, raises a number of conflict-of-interest questions, he said.

Critics say it creates an incentive for brokers to send orders to whichever market-maker pays them the highest fees, rather than the venue that might get the best deal for customers, also known as “best execution.”

Market-makers say the business model has increased liquidity and reduced costs for average investors.

“Are customers getting best execution in the context of that conflict? Are broker-dealers incentivized to encourage customers to trade more frequently than is in those customers’ best interest?” Gensler asked during his speech.