U.S. military base in Texas on lockdown due to active shooter warning By Reuters

(Reuters) – The Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas issued an active shooter warning and ordered all personnel to implement lockdown procedures, the base said in a message on Twitter on Wednesday.
Base officials did not immediately respond to inquiries about the incident.
In 2016, two airmen were killed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-texas-shooter/two-airmen-shot-dead-in-workplace-violence-at-texas-air-base-idUSKCN0X51OW in what military officials said was a “workplace violence incident” on the base.
The joint base was formed through a consolidation of two Air Force Bases and the Army’s Fort Sam Houston in 2010, provides basic and advanced training to military personnel.
