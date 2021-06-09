U.S. Is Awash With Gasoline in ‘Lumpy’ Rebound From Pandemic

Article content

(Bloomberg) — American oil refiners eager to boost gasoline production for the summer driving season are leaving the country awash with fuel at a time when the rebound in consumption is still uncertain.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles have jumped to the highest in three-months, while a measure of demand fell to a three-month low, according to a government report published Wednesday.

The ballooning supplies show how the path of recovery from the devastating impact the pandemic had on demand may be volatile for the next few months, even as the world’s top oil consumer opens up.

“Refiners may have gotten ahead of themselves, given that these demand figures and draws are likely to continue to be lumpy, week over week, as the whole U.S. opens up,” said Trisha Curtis, co-founder of PetroNerds LLC in Denver

Gasoline stockpiles rose by about 7 million barrels to more than 241 million last week, the highest since late February, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.

Markets were swift to account for the change in the supply chain. The premium on a barrel of gasoline over West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell more than 3%. Oil futures also slipped on concerns over the rising fuel inventories and flagging demand.