U.S. files second labor complaint in Mexico under trade pact

WASHINGTON — The United States asked Mexico on Wednesday to review whether workers at an auto parts factory were denied labor rights in the second labor complaint brought by the Biden administration under the new North American trade deal in less than a month.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said it made the request involving the Tridonex auto parts factory in the northern border city of Matamoros.

The AFL-CIO, the largest U.S. labor federation, petitioned the agency last month to review the case over allegations that the plant denied workers collective bargaining and free association rights.

The complaint was brought under the “Rapid Response Labor Mechanism” of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The pact allows the review of factory-specific labor grievances and could ultimately result in import restrictions on the plant’s products.

Cardone Industries Inc, the Philadelphia-based parent company of Tridonex, said it would cooperate with a review but added “we believe the allegations are inaccurate.”

The company, which refits second-hand car parts for sale in the United States and Canada, did not detail which allegations it took issue with.

“We fully respect workers’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining,” Cardone said in a statement.